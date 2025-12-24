Lionel Messi’s sister Maria Sol Messi wedding postponed after she is rushed to hospital following car crash

Maria Sol Messi, the sister of football icon Lionel Messi, has reportedly been rushed to hospital following a serious car accident, forcing the postponement of her planned wedding.

According to reports from Argentina, the 32-year-old sustained multiple injuries in the crash, including spinal fractures and burns. The accident occurred in Miami after she reportedly lost control of her vehicle and hit a wall.

Argentinian television journalist Angel de Brito provided updates on her condition, confirming that Maria Sol is now out of danger but will require a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

“Messi’s sister is okay, she’s out of danger, but I checked with the family because she was supposed to get married in Rosario, Argentina, on January 3, and the wedding has had to be suspended,” de Brito said while speaking on the US television programme LAM.

He added that the injuries include burns and displaced vertebrae, noting that recovery from such conditions can be slow. Maria Sol has since returned to her hometown of Rosario, where she has begun her rehabilitation.

Further details were shared by her mother, Celia Cuccittini, who confirmed that Maria Sol suffered two fractured vertebrae, as well as fractures to her heel and wrist. The crash reportedly occurred after she fainted while driving, causing her to hit a wall.

While there have been differing accounts about the exact circumstances of the accident, the family has confirmed that the injuries are serious but not life-threatening. As a result, her wedding to Julian “Tuli” Arellano, a member of Inter Miami’s under-19 coaching staff, has been postponed.

Maria Sol, a fashion designer and entrepreneur, has largely stayed out of the public eye. She previously worked as a brand manager at The Messi Store, the clothing brand founded by her brother, alongside Virginia Hilfiger, sister of fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger.

The Messi family had been preparing to gather in Rosario for the wedding before the accident forced a change of plans.