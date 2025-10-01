Lionel Richie says Michael Jackson was nicknamed ‘Smelly’ over poor hygiene

Michael Jackson may be remembered worldwide as the “King of Pop,” but according to Lionel Richie, he also carried a far less glamorous nickname among friends “Smelly.”

In his new memoir Truly, released Tuesday, September 30, Richie recalls that the moniker came from Quincy Jones, who teased Jackson for sometimes going days without washing or changing clothes. Jackson, Richie writes, laughed along, seemingly unaware of the issue.

Richie explains that Jackson’s hectic touring schedule made hygiene more complicated. Dry cleaners would often steal his clothing as souvenirs, and his level of fame made ordinary shopping trips impossible. As a result, Richie says, Jackson fell into the habit of wearing the same pants until they were no longer wearable.

The “All Night Long” singer also remembers the pop star’s casual style during visits: jeans and a t-shirt that were either slipping off or too short, and often, he admits, “smelly.” On one occasion, Richie even snuck Jackson into his home so he could shower for the first time in days, providing him with fresh jeans and underwear.

Despite these quirks, Richie emphasizes that Jackson’s less-than-perfect hygiene never dimmed his extraordinary talent or global stardom. As he puts it, everyone has their quirks even music legends.