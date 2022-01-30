Of CK’s Accidents

SOME OF KAMBWILI’S ROAD ACCIDENTS

23rd December 2012 Kambwili in an accident 65 Kilometres from Mpika town where he went to handover youth empowerment cheques as Youth and Sports Minister

15th January 2017 Accident along Great North Road

20th April 2017 Mwense in Luapula Province Accident when he was going for a funeral

4th May 2017 Accident at Six Miles area with other MPs

27th December 2020 Kambwili’s Personal Assistant and driver, Fabian Mutale popularly known as Sata 1 had an accident along Great North Road.

30th January 2022 Road Traffic Accident in Great North Road

I could have missed one or two, as can be confirmed in one report of Daily Mail Newspapers in which he was quoted after the 4th May 2017 Accident saying that he was “involved in four road accidents in the last three months”.

POSSIBLE LOOK AT;

He needs to look at his drivers critically

Have they done some defensive driving courses?

Are they trained in VIP driving?

Do they need some refresher courses to help the situation?

…

He needs to thank God for his life in many accidents he has been in. It’s not easy going through such and still being alive. God could be saying something in his life.

Wishing him well n God’s Protection

Article courtesy of journalist Arthur Sikopo