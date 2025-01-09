LITAWA WARD PAINTED RED AS UPND CANDIDATE FILES SUCCESSFULLY.

Litawa Ward in Nalikwanda Constituency was painted red in UPND party regalia as Mwitumwa Susiku who is standing on the UPND ticket filed his nomination successfully in the Litawa Ward local government by election slated for 6th February, 2025.



Other parties which filed their nominations successfully are Socialist Party, Citizens First and Leadership Movement.

The by election is as a result of the death of late UPND Councillor Moses Munyinda who passed away last year.





Speaking to a politically charged well attended crowd clad in party regalia, UPND Provincial Chairman Hon Kapelwa Mbangweta urged the people of Litawa Ward to replace their late Councillor Moses Munyinda by voting for the UPND candidate Mwitumwa Susiku and not to waste their votes on small parties whose leaders are blank about development as all they do is spend their time spreading falsehoods and disparaging President Hakainde Hichilema in an effort to tarnish his image.



He went on to remind the people of Litawa Ward that all the development in Nalikwanda and and Western Province in general is a result of sound leadership by President Hichilema who has a heart for the people especially rural areas like Western Province which was marginalized by previous administrations, but are now enjoying social security programs like Social Cash Transfer, Food for Work, Drought Rapid Response and introduction of sales points in Wards where people can access maize.





And speaking after being introduced to the cheering crowd UPND candidate Mwitumwa Susiku pledged to serve the people of Litawa Ward to the best of his ability and continue with the development projects that were started by late the Councillor.





The Provincial Chairman’s entourage included officials from the Provincial Executive Committee, District, Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Coordinator General Max Kasabi, Nalikwanda MP Hon Simunji Simunji and Mayor of Mongu His Worship Nyambe Muyumbana.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.