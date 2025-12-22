Liverpool fear Alexander Isak has suffered a broken leg

Liverpool are awaiting scan results amid fears that their record signing Alexander Isak has suffered a broken leg after being injured in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur, reports said Monday, December 22.

The Sweden forward was hurt while scoring the opening goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, following a sliding challenge from Spurs defender Micky van der Ven. Isak, who came on as a second-half substitute, was unable to celebrate with his teammates and left the pitch in visible distress.

Speaking after the match, Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted the situation looked concerning, though he stressed there was no medical confirmation at the time.

“If a player doesn’t even try to come back, that is usually not a good thing, but I cannot say anything more than that,” Slot said. “That is just a gut feeling and nothing medical… let’s not be too negative yet. We don’t know yet.”

According to reports from The Athletic and Sky Sports, Liverpool fear Isak has broken his leg, an injury that would likely sideline him for an extended period. The 26-year-old has endured a disrupted start to life at Anfield, making just 16 appearances and scoring three goals since completing a £125 million British-record transfer from Newcastle United on deadline day.

Isak’s preparation was hampered by a dispute with Newcastle that denied him a full pre-season, leaving him short of fitness on arrival, and his campaign was further interrupted by a groin injury earlier in the season.

Any prolonged absence would be a significant setback for Slot, with Mohamed Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Cody Gakpo not expected back from a muscle injury until early in the new year. That leaves Hugo Ekitike, who has scored five goals in his last four games, and Federico Chiesa as Liverpool’s only senior attacking options.

Liverpool, whose Premier League title defence had faltered after a poor run of results, have climbed to fifth in the table after extending their unbeaten league run to five matches.