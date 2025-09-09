Livingstone Council Accountant Arrested Over K316,000 CDF Thef

Livingstone Council Accountant Arrested Over K316,000 CDF Theft





Police have arrested the Assistant Accountant at Livingstone City Council, who had been on the run following allegations of theft involving Constituency Development Funds (CDF).





Sydney Silwimba, aged 35, was apprehended on August 22, 2025, after evading authorities since June 6, 2025, when the matter was first reported to police.





Southern Province Police Commanding Officer, Auxensio Daka, confirmed the arrest and stated that Silwimba has been charged in connection with the theft of K316,000, funds intended for CDF empowerment beneficiaries.





Mr. Daka added that Silwimba was formally charged on September 7, 2025, with 11 counts of Theft by Public Servant.



Credit: ZNBC