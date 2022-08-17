Police impound lawyer Mukuka’s Range Rover in alleged rape attempt

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

POLICE in Livingstone have impounded a black Range Rover belongings to a lawyer who allegedly attempted to rape a fellow lawyer.

A visit to Livingstone Central Police Station by The Mast found the black Range Rover registration number KP8 8VB GP which was the conduit of the alleged crime parked at the station.

According to police sources the lawyer Philip Mukuka is still on the run after attempting to rape 30-year-old Enia Kaingu last weekend.

“We have impounded a black Range Rover belonging to lawyer Philip Mukuka of AMC Legal Practitioners. Sorry we gave a wrong first name last time but it has come to my attention that he is Philip and not Paul. We have also recovered the phone belonging to Ms Kaingu and other items from Songwe Gorge area. The vehicle registration number is KP8 8VB GP,” a police sources revealed.

Mukuka subjected Kaingu to a horrendous ordeal after he left her in the Buffalo infested World Heritage Site’s Songwe Gorge area when she refused to have sex with him.

Kaingu had to walk naked over two kilometres to safety in pitch darkness around 03:00 hours.

In her statement to the police, Kaingu narrated that Mukuka requested to have oral sex with her after driving to Songwe Gorge near the Gorge Swing Expedition area after a drinking spree at Dry-Manzi, Bee-Hive and also at the Royal Livingstone Hotel.

She indicated that she gave in to his oral sex demands in fear for her life after she had noticed Mukuka behaving strangely at the Royal Livingstone where he had masturbated in full view of her and another friend.

Kaingu told the police that while he was having oral sex on her he suggested to have sexual intercourse, a request she turned down.

“He then got furious and ordered her out of his vehicle and followed her saying he wanted to show her something. Kaingu told us that she decided to run when Mukuka seemingly bent down to pick up what looked like a stone and thought that he would push her down the over 100 metres deep Songwe Gorges,” the police source said.

The source revealed that in an attempt to run away from Mukuka, Kaingu took off her bright creamy skirt to camouflage herself into the darkness of the early morning and she later fell down in some shallow ravine, bruising her body, and in the process lost her phone after trying to reach out to her friend whom she was earlier with at Dry Manzi.

“She said Mukuka tried to search for her while she lay in the ravine but did not see her and drove away leaving her to the mercy of the Buffalo infested forest and over a two to three kilometre distance to the Victoria Falls Power Station residential area. Male paramilitary officers at the power station were shocked to be approached by a naked Kaingu and quickly guided her to female officers who gave her a wrapper before they made a report at the Victoria Falls Police Station.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed the case.

“Give time to get the facts correct and then I can get back to you but I can confirm that we have the report in that area. I will give you the facts later,” said Hamoonga.