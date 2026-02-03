LIVINGSTONE MAYOR ACQUITTED ON ALL CORRUPTION CHARGES



LIVINGSTONE Mayor Constance Nalishebo Muleabai has been acquitted on all two counts of corruption she was facing before the Livingstone Magistrate Court.





In the first count, Ms. Muleabai was accused of soliciting K120,000 in cash gratification from Mark Gabites in order to facilitate the cancellation of property rates bills for Zam Nuka Farm Limited at the Livingstone City Council.





In the second count, she was accused of obtaining K180,000 in cash gratification from the same complainant to facilitate the cancellation of property rates bills at the council.





Delivering judgment, Lusaka Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, sitting in the Livingstone Magistrate Court, ruled that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove both counts beyond reasonable doubt.





Magistrate Kasanda further urged the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to thoroughly investigate matters before proceeding with indictments.





Following the ruling, Ms. Muleabai, accompanied by community members and officials from the ruling party, including Katombola Member of Parliament Dr. Clement Andeleki and Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kangombe, celebrated the outcome with songs of thanksgiving.



Diamond TV