LIVINGSTONE MAYOR DENIES CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS AS CASE OVER K180,000 PROPERTY RATES PAYMENT CONTINUES

VINGSTONE MAYOR DENIES CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS AS CASE OVER K180,000 PROPERTY RATES PAYMENT CONTINUES



By: Augustine Kapambwe



Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai Has Denied Any Involvement in Soliciting or Receiving Funds in a Corruption Case Concerning the Alleged Cancellation of Property Rates for Zamnuka Farming Limited.





The case, which has drawn public attention, centers around a disputed payment of K180,000.





Testifying in her defense, Ms. Muleabai told the Livingstone Magistrate Court that she neither requested nor accepted the money from Zamnuka directors Mark Gabite and Perry.





She stated that a state witness had informed her that the payment would be directed to the Livingstone City Council for the cancellation of the property rates.





Ms. Muleabai further claimed that the same witness later received the funds and that she had no role in soliciting or handling the transaction. She also alleged that Mr. Gabite had secretly recorded their conversation regarding the payment.





Earlier, Lusaka Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, presiding over the case in Livingstone, ruled that Ms. Muleabai had a case to answer on both counts.





Despite the ruling, she has consistently maintained her plea of not guilty.





Judgment in the matter has been scheduled for November 28, 2025.

#SunFmTvNews