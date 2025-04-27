Livingstone Mayor tosses money, stampede erupts and kills 10-month-old baby, vehicle gets damaged

Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai was attacked by an angry mob yesterday at Maramba Stadium after a UPND rally.
The mayor was throwing a bunch of K10s to the mob, which led to a stampede that tragically resulted in the injury of a child who is feared dead.
Following the child’s injury, the mob turned on the mayor, attacking her and damaging her vehicle.
Despite the violence, Mayor Muleabai escaped unhurt.
Credit: Lstone Reports
