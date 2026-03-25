Longwe Escalates Legal Offensive — Moves to Paralyze UPND Operations

Longwe Escalates Legal Offensive — Moves to Paralyze UPND Operations樂路



Charles Longwe, a so called UPND “CholaBoy,” or sorry meant member has now become a full blown nuisance.

What began as a legal challenge has now intensified into a full-scale attempt to halt the ruling party in its tracks.





Charles Longwe, a self-proclaimed UPND member who recently dragged the party to the Lusaka High Court, is raising the stakes. In his initial action, Longwe cited Secretary General Batuke Imenda, demanding that the United Party for National Development convene what he claims was an overdue party convention slated for February 14, 2026.





Now, in a dramatic escalation, Longwe has filed for an injunction seeking to freeze the party’s operations entirely.



If granted, the order would bar the UPND from:

• Conducting any activities at its Secretariat

• Using official letterheads, logos, or party materials

• Engaging in any form of organizational operations





In effect, the application seeks to bring the party’s machinery to a standstill while the legal battle unfolds.





What started as a dispute over internal party processes is rapidly morphing into a high-stakes confrontation—one that could, if the court rules in Longwe’s favor, temporarily incapacitate the ruling party at its core.