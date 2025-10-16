Lord have mercy on the LUNGU FAMILY, surely they don’t deserve this, not from thier own govt !!- Nakacinda

OUR ECL SURE 



Sad evening,

Revealations from the family this evening have devastated and broken me, this is now too much for CHRISTS SAKE, this is far from politics now this is pure EVIL and INHUMANE. Instead of hearing news about some form of closure, instead its more evil trickery and nude propaganda from govt.





Can people for once please summon thier consciouses and feel for the widow, the orphans, the family, the friends and the nation at LARGE.





What hardens a man’s heart to be this diabolical and evil ?? Revelation 9:20-21 (Matthew 24:21-22) (1 Samuel 13:15) (1 Samuel 15:28).





Lord have mercy on the LUNGU FAMILY, surely they don’t deserve this, not from thier own govt !!





Enough is Enough !!



Yours in pain and grief,



Hon. R.M.Nakacinda