Los Angeles mayor sparks outrage after traveling to Ghana while her city burns

Los Angeles residents are outraged at Mayor Karen Bass for traveling to Ghana during a devastating fire crisis in the city. Despite prior warnings from meteorologists about “critical” fire weather conditions, Bass attended a presidential inauguration in the West African country on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, widespread failures by city officials are reportedly exacerbating the blaze, which has destroyed homes and businesses and forced tens of thousands to evacuate some of LA’s most affluent neighborhoods, according to Daily Mail.

Residents slammed Los Angeles officials for failing to shut off power lines, which have reportedly fueled fires as dramatic footage shows sparks flying from downed cables in Pacific Palisades.

Criticism has also been directed at LA County for allegedly neglecting to refill reservoirs, leaving some fire hydrants dry and firefighters struggling to combat the flames.

Amid the chaos, a Fox 11 correspondent reporting on the devastation appeared visibly shaken, wearing safety goggles and breathing gear to navigate the smoke-filled winds.

“Literally seconds ago we heard a very loud boom and there was a tree coming down, and it hit those power lines – you can see them sparking,” she said, while the reporter in the studio can be heard saying: “Woah”.

“We’re trying to get away from them,” the on-scene reporter added. “This is a very very dangerous situation the firefighters are dealing with.”

A California woman shared footage on X questioning why power lines remained energized in an area under evacuation orders, calling it a factor “compounding the problem.” Sparks from overloaded lines have reportedly ignited new fires and intensified existing blazes.

Meanwhile, a longtime Pacific Palisades resident criticized local politicians for “failing” the community after witnessing over 100 homes destroyed.

“I just left the hellscape formerly know as Pacific Palisades where I’ve lived for 26 years,” the Californian wrote on X. “I’m mad at what I saw. Our politicians have failed us. Unprepared, unimaginative, understaffed, now overwhelmed. Heads must roll for this disaster.”

A Pacific Palisades resident captured apocalyptic scenes of the raging inferno, showing an orange-glowing sky and flames consuming everything in their path.

Firefighter communications reveal that first responders faced critical challenges, including running out of water in some areas.

“We have no water, it is… we’re doing the best we can up there. We are making sure that people are out of the way,” one firefighter can be heard saying.

Mayoral candidate and businessman Rick Caruso criticized local officials for failing to replenish water supplies, despite advance warnings of strong winds likely to intensify wildfires.

“Their hands have been tied. They can’t fight a fire without water and the resources that are needed. Everybody knew these winds were coming,” Caruso told Fox 11. “The other question has to be, were all the things in place to try to mitigate the damage here?”

“The real issue to me here is two-fold. We’ve had decades to remove the brush in these hills that spreads so quickly, and the second is, we’ve got to have water. My understanding is the reservoir was not refilled in time, in a timely manner to keep the hydrants going… this is basic stuff, this isn’t high science here.

“It’s all about leadership and management that we’re seeing a failure of, and all of these residents are paying the ultimate price for that.”

Meteorologists warned as early as last week that Los Angeles faced a “recipe for fire” due to extreme dryness.

Rich Thompson of the National Weather Service observed that the lack of rainfall for months was a key factor contributing to the heightened wildfire risk.

Meanwhile, media outlet INKL News reported Wednesday morning that Bass was on her way back to Los Angeles.