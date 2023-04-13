Love Conquers All: Cameroonian Teacher Finds Happiness in Marriage After Years of Rejection Due to Height

In a society where height often plays a role in shaping relationships, Kwoyela Derick, a 39-year-old teacher from Cameroon, has proven that love knows no boundaries. Despite facing years of rejection from women due to his height, Derick’s unwavering determination and resilience have led him on a heartwarming journey to finding true love with Kahboh Patience.

Derick, who has been an educator in his community for many years, had always dreamt of finding a life partner who would share his values and respect him for who he is. However, he faced societal stereotypes and discrimination, with most people unwilling to be friends with him, let alone consider him as a potential spouse.

But fate had other plans in store for Derick when he met Patience, who instantly captivated him with her character and genuine kindness. He was drawn to her God-fearing nature and the respect she showed him, and soon their bond grew stronger, defying all societal norms.

Her character attracted me. She is perfect because she gives me maximum respect and she is God-fearing too,” Kwoyela Derick told Vimbuzz.

Overcoming Challenges for Love

Derick and Patience’s love story was not without its challenges. They faced skepticism and discrimination from their community, where height discrimination was prevalent. However, their unwavering love for each other gave them the strength to rise above these obstacles.

With the support of their families and friends, Derick and Patience decided to take their relationship to the next level. They announced their union on social media, which caused a stir in their community. Undeterred by the negative comments and judgments, they decided to exchange vows in both a traditional and civil wedding in Bali Nyonga, followed by a church wedding in Bamenda, North West Region.

Check out some of the pictures from their lovely wedding ceremony;