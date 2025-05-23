Love Triangle Gone Wrong: Zim MP Ambushed At Hotel With Married Woman

MP Tanatsiwa Mukombori Ambushed At Hotel With Married Woman

A late-night hotel drama turned violent when Member of Parliament Tanatsiwa Mukombori allegedly found himself at the centre of a love triangle involving a married woman. The incident ended with gunfire and a damaged vehicle.

‘He was waiting for them’

The chaos unfolded on the night of May 20 at a Harare hotel. Mukombori, MP for Masvingo South, had reportedly been in the company of a married woman in his hotel room before they left together in her white Nissan X-Trail, only to return just before 9PM.

“When they pulled up at the hotel, the husband Wilson Mutambwani was lying in wait in a Toyota Aqua. He must have got information that she was there,” — a police source told ZimLive.

The 38-year-old Mutambwani, who works at a panel beating shop in Msasa, allegedly confronted Mukombori in the car park.

“The suspect assaulted the MP before pulling a pistol and shooting at the windscreen of his parked Ford Ranger,”

the source added.

It has since emerged that the weapon used was an air-powered pellet gun. The MP was not injured.

“It was absolute carnage,”

said the source. “The suspect then grabbed the woman’s handbag with her car keys and phone before jumping in his car. The wife also got in the Aqua and they left.”

A tense return the next day

The drama didn’t end there. On May 21, the couple returned to the hotel in a taxi at around 3PM to retrieve the X-Trail, which had been left overnight in the parking lot.

The woman later told police that she was in the process of divorcing Mutambwani but that he was refusing to accept the separation.

Mutambwani has since been charged with malicious damage to property and assault. An air pistol was recovered and seized by authorities.

Mukombori has declined to comment on the matter.