LUANSHYA MP LUSALE SIMBAO BLASTS UPND MEMBERS BLOCKING HIS SECOND-TERM ADOPTION





By Constance Shilengwe



LUANSHYA Member of Parliament Lusale Simbao has lashed out at some members of the United Party for National Development (UPND), dismissing their attempts to block his adoption for a second term as futile.





Speaking on RoanFM’s ‘Weekly News Analysis’ programme yesterday, Mr. Simbao said it is unfortunate that some party members, driven by personal interests, have ganged up against him simply because he extends help and support to people beyond their immediate circle.





He alleged that those resisting him shifted their support when they saw him helping others, and are now going around the constituency parading other aspirants while spreading false information about him.





Mr. Simbao emphasised that as an MP, he does not discriminate based on political affiliation.





He further stated that he has never heard his predecessor, Stephen Chungu, or former Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili speak ill of him, and he holds both in high regard.





The MP’s remarks come amid rising tensions within the UPND, with a faction reportedly vowing to oppose his adoption for what Simbao describes as self-serving reasons.





He remains confident that his track record of service and commitment to the people of Luanshya will ensure his continued leadership.



RoanFM Newsroom