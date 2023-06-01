LUAPULA CHIEF EXTREMELY HAPPY WITH HH’S CDF AS RONALD CHITOTELA SAYS MORE DEVELOPMENT GOING TO PAMBASHE UNDER THE UPND GOVT

…The traditional leader blessed the new vehicle bought using CDF funds to monitor CDF projects in Pambashe Constituency…

Opposition PF Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela this morning presented the new vehicle procured for monitoring Constituency Development Funds (CDF) projects to senior Chief Mushota.

Chitotela was in the company of Kawambwa Town Council Secretary Isaac Mwale.

And Chitotela informed the senior chief that in the next two months or so, they are expecting another vehicle for the police as the UPND government has begun rolling out the decentralisation programme anchored on the CDF.

“Your Royal Highness, this is not the only vehicle we are expecting, in the next two months or so, we will receive another vehicle for the police. And of course, we will bring it here so that you bless it,” said Chitotela who is also former Minister of Tourism and Arts in the PF regime.

He emphasized that in line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision, the driver for the new vehicle will be employed from within Pambashe Constituency as a way of empowering local people.

And Senior Chief Mushota welcomed the development saying it will no doubt add value and help in bringing development closer to the people.

The traditional ruler also requested that the vehicle remains in the Constituency and not at the Kawambwa Town Council.

So far, only Brian Mundubile of PF is failing to explain the CDF story to the people of Mporokoso Constituency.

Almost all normal opposition members of parliament have realised that President Hakainde Hichilema is making their job easier as far as delivering development and possible re-election in 2026 as area Members of Parliament but gullible ones don’t want to admit this gesture which their party leader when in government couldn’t distribute to all Constituencies.

Koswe advises Members of Parliament from both the ruling and opposition to make use of the CDF by monitoring development in their areas if people are to vote for them in 2026, failure to which, there will be the first casualties at a time when Zambia had a President who delivered unprecedented CDF to all constituencies at the same time, same day, same hour.-Koswe