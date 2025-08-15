Luapula man str.ångles mother-in-law to d£>ath

LUAPULA MAN STRANGLES MOTHER-IN-LAW TO DEATH



A 40-year-old man of Mwense District in Luapula Province has strangled his 62-year-old mother-in-law to death.





The incident happened on August 12, 2025, around 02.00 hours in Mpunga Village in Chief Katuta Kampemba’s area.





Luapula Police Commanding Officer, Mwala Yuyi confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Esther Miyambo allegedly murdered by strangulation by her son in law, Justin Chibwe.





Mr Yuyi said Chibwe has been in separation with the wife, Dryness Kunda, daughter of the deceased, who was staying with her mother during the separation period.





Mr Yuyi said on the fateful day the wife of the accused was sleeping with her mother in the house when Chibwe forcedly broke in and attacked the duo.





The Police commander also disclosed that Chibwe also beat his estranged wife as she tried to rescue her mother.



Zanis