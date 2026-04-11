LUAPULA POISED FOR HH LANDSLIDE -Luapula Province Minister Nason Musonda

LUAPULA POISED FOR HH LANDSLIDE – PROVINCIAL MINISTER.

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‎By Favorite Chisi

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‎LuapulaLuapula Province Minister Nason Musonda has expressed confidence that the province will overwhelmingly support President Hakainde Hichilema in the August 2026 general elections.



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‎Mr. Musonda has attributed the anticipated support to government performance, stating that the people of Luapula have historically backed administrations they believe are delivering on development.



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‎Speaking to Prime TV News, Mr. Musonda has noted that the province has previously supported past presidents, including Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, Frederick Chiluba, Rupiah Banda, Michael Sata, and Edgar Lungu.



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‎He has explained that in the 2021 elections, the ruling party received fewer votes in Luapula due to restrictions that limited campaign activities in the province.

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‎However, Mr. Musonda says the current political environment is more conducive, allowing all political players to campaign freely.



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‎The Minister has further stated that residents in Luapula have embraced key government programmes such as free education, school feeding, bursaries, the Cash for Work initiative, and the expansion of the Social Cash Transfer scheme.



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‎He says agricultural policies and the prevailing peace and political tolerance have also contributed to growing support for the government and has called on political players to focus on issue-based campaigns ahead of the elections, urging the opposition to provide alternative policy proposals instead of engaging in violence.



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‎He has also credited President Hichilema with improving the political climate, saying it now allows equal participation for all stakeholders.



‎‎Meanwhile, Mr. Musonda, who also serves as Kawambwa Member of Parliament, confirmed that he will recontest his seat in the upcoming elections.- Prime TV