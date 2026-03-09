LUBINDA HAILS WOMEN



…The spirit of Michael Sata and Edgar Lungu is back…





LUSAKA : 08 MARCH 2026



BY PF26 Reporter



Hon. Given Lubinda, has issued a powerful call to action for the women of Zambia, celebrating their resilience and firm resolve during this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations.





Addressing a large delegation of women who paid a courtesy call on him, Hon. Lubinda commended them for defying attempts to restrict their participation and for standing firm in the spirit of the party’s founding leaders, Michael Chilufya Sata and Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





Hon. Lubinda emphasized that International Women’s Day is a global celebration that transcends partisan dictation. “International Women’s Day is not a political occasion; it belongs to the whole world,” Lubinda stated. “A good President encourages all women to celebrate. It is not for individuals to dictate how this day should be honored





He praised the women for their courage in appearing in their “green chitenges,” shaming those who sought to suppress their identity. “You have stood up for the legacy of our leaders, and you have done so out of conviction, without seeking financial inducement. This is a clear sign of the change coming on 13 August 2026.





The PF leader reaffirmed the Patriotic Front’s commitment to tangible women’s empowerment, outlining key pillars of the PF manifesto:





Establishment of a Women’s Bank: A dedicated financial institution to provide full support and capital to women entrepreneurs.

Land Reform: Prioritizing land allocation to women to ensure economic independence.



Political Representation: Ensuring that women and youth are the priority in the party’s adoption process for parliamentary and local government seats.



“The theme ‘Give to Gain’ is simple,” Lubinda noted. “When a woman is given the tools to succeed, the entire nation gains. Women take care of the world, and it is our duty to ensure the law and the economy work for them.”





Hon. Lubinda took the opportunity to address the current political climate, criticizing the administration on government for what he described as a lack of empathy and a focus on self-praise over service. He specifically pointed to the declaration of Hon. Tasila Lungu’s parliamentary seat as vacant during her time of mourning as a sign of the government’s misplaced priorities





“The insults hurled at me are nothing but lotion,” Lubinda remarked. “I was asked by Edgar Chagwa Lungu my older brother to stay and lead this party because he knew my heart. We cannot afford to give this administration another term. Even dreaming of their continuation after 13 August should be a thing of the past.”





Closing his address with a tribute to the “Sweet Mother” song, Hon. Lubinda urged all Zambians to work hard toward the upcoming August 13 elections to restore development and dignity to the nation. He also hinted a major national announcement scheduled for tomorrow.





“Happy International Women’s Day to all the women of Zambia. The man is going in August; let us prepare to find the spirit of true leadership once again.