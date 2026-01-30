LUBINDA HAS REMAINED WITH A SHELL – DAVIES MWILA

‎LUBINDA HAS REMAINED WITH A SHELL – DAVIES

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎Given Lubinda has remained with a shell, says former PF secretary general Davies Mwila.



‎In an interview yesterday, Mwila said late former president Edgar Lungu established Tonse Alliance using the ‘ECL movement’, and, therefore, the PF component in the alliance comprised former ministers, district commissioners, and members of parliament, among others.



‎He said Lungu did not want to find himself fighting legal battles with the PF faction leader, Robert Chabinga.



‎He said PF acting president Lubinda “had many funerals”. He said apart from fighting legal battles with Chabinga, he also now had to contend with the

‎https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lubinda-has-remained-with-a-shell-davies/