LUBINDA LED PF CONVENTION FAILS TO TAKE OFF



THE Given Lubinda led PF’s much-anticipated convention failed to take off yesterday, with party officials offering little clarity.





When contacted, Deputy Secretary General Celestine Mukandila insisted that the nation will be updated on the way forward.





Meanwhile, PF-aligned page Grindstone TV, reported that acting president Given Lubinda was involved in a road accident in Chilanga. The incident was later confirmed by Mukandila, who stated that Lubinda and his wife were safe and didn’t require medical attention, as it was just minor damage to the vehicle’s bumper.





Below is a direct post from Grindstone TV.



“Road Traffic Accident Involving Given Lubinda in Chilanga. A road traffic accident involving former Kabwata member of parliament, Given Lubinda, occurred earlier today in Chilanga. According to sources at the scene, the vehicle was being driven by his wife at the time of the incident. It is reported that she failed to keep to her near side of the road, resulting in another vehicle hitting the front bumper. Fortunately, no injuries have been recorded. The parties involved were later released from the scene. Mr Lubinda and his wife are reportedly heading to St Ambrose to check on their child. More details will be provided as information becomes available,” as reported by Grindstone.





In an interview, Mukandila assured the nation that they will be informed on the convention.





“Yes, president Lubinda had a minor accident as he was proceeding towards Kafue somewhere in Chilanga, and there was just some damage on the bumper of the vehicle. Otherwise, he is very okay and everyone else who was in the vehicle is okay, issues of being taken to the hospital were not there. And talking about the convention, you will be updated, the nation shall be updated don’t worry, today or not today,” Mukandila said.





And presidential candidate Miles Sampa refused to comment.



“On that I have no comment, sorry, I have no comment, bye,” said Sampa.





When called to confirm whether the convention will happen, Mukandila insisted that the nation will be updated.



“So, like I indicated earlier as SG we will issue a formal statement on that, just be on the lookout like we always do. You do not worry, everything will be communicated and you will be updated” said Mukandila.





PF faction acting president Robert Chabinga on Saturday warned that any attempt by the Given Lubinda-led team to hold a convention yesterday under the party’s name will lead to contempt of court proceedings.



News Diggers