LUBINDA REPORTS  DR. CHRIS ZUMANI  TO POLICE  OVER ALLEGED FAKE FACEBOOK POST

LUBINDA REPORTS DR. CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA OVER ALLEGED FAKE FACEBOOK POST





PRESS STATEMENT



IDENTITY THEFT C/S 14(1)(a) AND HARASSMENT C/S 22(1)(a) OF THE CYBER CRIMES ACT NO. 2 OF 2021 – WOODLANDS POLICE STATION



October 09,2025-Woodlands Police Station is investigating a case of identity theft and Harassment contrary to Sections 14(1)(a) and 22(1)(a) of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021.





The Station today, October 09, 2025, at 15:00 hours received the report from Mr. Given Lubinda, aged 62, of Plot No. 21840 Hill View Park, Libala, who is the Chairperson for the Tonse Alliance. He reported that Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba allegedly published a false article about him on social media. The incident is believed to have occurred on an unknown date in October 2025, at an unknown time, via a Facebook page titled “DR CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA.”





Brief facts of the matter are that, on an unknown date in October 2025, while the complainant was browsing on social media, he came across an article allegedly authored by Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba. In the said article, Mr. Lubinda was accused of secretly appointing members of the Patriotic Front and other individuals to positions within the Tonse Alliance — allegations he denies.





Further, the post was accompanied by Mr. Lubinda’s photograph and screenshots of purported WhatsApp conversations between him and Dr. Zimba, suggesting that Mr. Lubinda shared and approved a list of appointed members dated October 03, 2025. Mr. Lubinda has denied any knowledge of such communications or consent.





Upon reading the post, he decided to report the matter to the police. An inquiry file has been opened, and investigations have since been instituted.





Members of the public are reminded that the publication of false information, impersonation, and harassment through social media platforms are serious offences under the Cyber Crimes Act. The Zambia Police Service remains committed to ensuring that individuals abusing cyberspace to injure the reputation of others are held accountable in accordance with the law.





More details will be availed as investigations progress.



Issued by



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER