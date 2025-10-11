Lubinda’s police report against Zumani may cost us votes next year – Canisius Banda





PF member Canisius Banda has advised Given Lubinda to withdraw the police report filed against fellow PF and Tonse member Chris Zumani Zimba, stating that such an action by the PF faction acting president may cost the party votes next year.







On Thursday, Lubinda reported Zumani to the police for cyber related crimes and defamation.



In a statement, Banda expressed shock that Lubinda had to report his fellow PF member who would help the party ascend to power in 2026 through his vote.





“I am deeply troubled by this report if it is indeed true. I am assuming that Zumani is an opposition member like all of us, who would give us not just a vote but vital strategic contributions,” said Banda.





“I am also thinking that Zumani is an insider in this opposition family who should be sat down by the acting president should there be disagreements between them.”



He explained that Lubinda needed to resolve whatever issues he had with his little brother Zumani internally.





“However, reporting him to police may cause the police to pounce on him. This certainly would take away from all of us. We may consider realising that should police move in on him, it is us who are expected to offer him solidarity. How then are we going to do so if or when the report is made by our own leader?

This is likely going to put the whole opposition undertaking in a very awkward position,” he stated.





“This may be time for reconciliation and more reconciliation within ourselves. Let us consider looking at the events of the last few days.”





Banda also wondered why PF cadres that disrupted Sean Tembo’s scheduled meeting about two weeks ago were not reported to the police.





“Our own supporters violently disrupted a meeting, which we were meant to attend. None of us reported those youths to police for the abuse we suffered. Even though some of our youths were calling for us to be arrested instead, we have all ignored this, and we are waiting for an optune time to discuss with our youths and hopefully reconcile with them.”





“If this report is true, I sincerely and strongly call upon the acting president to withdraw the report and pursue a more uniting route of reconciliation. The acting president could even consider deploying third parties who are abundantly available at his disposal to mediate,” urged Banda.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 11, 2025