Lucas Hernandez and his wife accused of human trafficking and illegal employment

Accusations of human trafficking and illegal employment have surfaced against French footballer Lucas Hernández and his wife following an investigation by Paris Match.

The report claims a Colombian family was exploited by the couple over more than a year, from September 2024 to November 2025.

The family allegedly included a husband and wife, their two adult children, and the grandmother, all of whom were reportedly brought to France under promises of legal work and residency.

According to the investigation, the family was made to work without formal contracts and was paid far less than required under French labour law.

They were also reportedly forced to work long hours and were not given proper rest or compensation.

One of the victims told Paris Match: “We were exploited and humiliated, paid well below what we were owed. They exploit immigrants and their families, promise legal status that never comes, and treat us like slaves.”

The report says the family lived under constant pressure and fear of deportation.

So far, no official charges have been announced. Authorities are reportedly reviewing the allegations.