Lucky Dube’s Cousin Richard “Saggy Sagila” Siluma Dies After Collapsing at SAMRO Offices

Music icon Richard “Saggy Sagila” Siluma has died after collapsing at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) offices.

He was 71.

Richard Siluma was the elder cousin to legendary reggae musician Lucky Dube.

The celebrated African Dance hitmaker reportedly suffered a stroke on August 11 and later passed away on August 25 at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Eyewitness Account of His Collapse

A close friend who was with Siluma when the incident occurred told Sunday World that he had gone to the SAMRO offices to enquire about his royalties.

“On August 11, he visited SAMRO to enquire about his royalties. He also requested a financial advance, which was allegedly denied. On his way out, he suffered a stroke and collapsed,” the friend said.

The eyewitness added that officials rushed Siluma to hospital where he later died, but stressed that it was unclear whether the alleged denial of his request had any link to the stroke.

Family Denies Financial Advance Allegations

Siluma’s son, Ntokozo, confirmed his father’s death but dismissed claims that he had requested a financial advance from SAMRO.

“He did collapse at the SAMRO offices, and officials rushed him to the hospital. According to them, he was there to sort out paperwork and seemed healthy and happy, even joking.

“But on his way out, he collapsed and became unconscious. He was diagnosed with high blood pressure at the hospital and never recovered. He passed away on Monday,”Ntokozo said.

Ntokozo further explained that the family had no knowledge of any request for financial assistance.

“We are shocked and still trying to process this news. He was busy with music and had no health issues, so his collapse was shocking.”

The family is expected to release an official statement this week with memorial and funeral details.

SAMRO Confirms Collapse and Extends Condolences

In an official statement, SAMRO confirmed that Siluma collapsed at their offices.

“Siluma came to the SAMRO offices on 11 August 2025 in confidence, to access one of the benefits available to him as a member. He signed necessary paperwork, and his request was approved.

“After completing his consultation, he unfortunately collapsed near the restrooms. He was immediately assisted by SAMRO first aiders, who called paramedics and ensured he was transported to hospital for further care. On 25 August, we received the heartbreaking news from his family that he had sadly passed away,” the statement read.

SAMRO described Siluma as an “extraordinary talent” and said his contribution to the music industry will be deeply missed.

They also pledged to support his family through the organisation’s Funeral Benefit Scheme.