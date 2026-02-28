BREAKING NEWS: LUCKY DUBE’S KILLER SAYS IT WAS A MISTAKE





The man convicted for the 2007 murder of South African reggae icon Lucky Dube says he thought the singer was pulling out a gun. He now claims he panicked and opened fire.





According to reports, Lucky Dube was not armed. He was simply reaching for his car keys when the shooting happened. The incident shocked the whole country and left fans heartbroken.





Sifiso Mhlanga reportedly shared with his former cellmate, Bra Mandla, that he regrets what he did. He says it was not planned that way. But the damage was already done. A legend was gone.





After failing to hijack his car, the three men involved were later arrested and sentenced to life in prison. South Africans demanded justice, and the courts responded.





Even years later, the pain of losing Lucky Dube still feels fresh for many people. His music continues to live on, but the loss remains heavy.