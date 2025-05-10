LUFUMA UNVEILS NEW INFRASTRUCTURE AT ZNS KAFUE TRAINING SCHOOL



Minister of Defence Ambrose Lufuma has inaugurated two modern ablution blocks, refurbished officer cadet hostels, new access roads, and several wash troughs at the Zambia National Service (ZNS) Kafue Training School.





The infrastructure was constructed by the ZNS Land Development Branch and the Builders Brigade using locally generated funds.



Lufuma commended ZNS for prioritising the welfare of officer cadets by enhancing infrastructure at the training facility.





Speaking after unveiling the facilities on Friday, he stated that the government was impressed with ZNS’s initiative to improve its infrastructure.



Meanwhile, Zambia National Service Commander, Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi, remarked that the transformation at ZNS Kafue Training School aligned with the government’s broader agenda to upgrade infrastructure.





He urged the government to award ZNS more contracts for township roads, emphasising that the service had skilled personnel but required modern equipment to compete with private contractors.





ZNS Kafue Training School Commandant Brigadier General Sydney Machiko noted that the newly built infrastructure would contribute to enhancing the standard of learning at the school.