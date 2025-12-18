Luis Suarez signs new contract to stay at Inter Miami

Luis Suárez has signed a new contract with Inter Miami, committing his future to the club and extending his stay beyond the current season.

The MLS Cup champions confirmed that the legendary Uruguayan striker has agreed a deal that will keep him at Inter Miami through the 2026 season. Suárez, who turns 39 in January, enjoyed an impressive 2025 campaign, registering 17 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances.

Since arriving at the club ahead of the 2024 season, Suárez has been a key figure for the Herons, scoring 42 goals and providing 29 assists in 87 matches across all competitions.

Inter Miami co-owner, Jorge Mas had previously indicated that the club was keen to retain Suárez, stressing that the decision would ultimately be left to the player.

Mas said the striker deserved the chance to choose how and when his time at the club would end, while also making it clear the club would welcome him staying on.

Inter Miami recently capped off a successful season by winning the MLS Cup earlier this month. Although neither Suárez nor Lionel Messi found the net in the final, their influence throughout the campaign was vital as Miami secured a 3–1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps to lift the trophy.

Suárez and Messi are now the only remaining members of Miami’s famed “Core Four” of former Barcelona stars, following the retirement of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba after the 2025 playoffs. Their on-field chemistry once again proved decisive during the season.

Messi, who was named MLS MVP of the Year, made history by becoming the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons, having also claimed it in his first full year in the United States in 2024.

Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, are set to open their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, on April 4 against Austin FC. The club’s 2026 season will begin with five consecutive away matches before the team finally plays its first home game at the new venue.

With Suárez committing to another year and Messi still leading the side, Inter Miami appear determined to build on their recent success and remain a dominant force in Major League Soccer.