LUMEZI BY-ELECTIONS  RESULTS UPDATES

LUMEZI BY-ELECTIONS



MWASE MPHANGWE POLLING STATION



UPND 121



NCP 16



UPPZ 04



IND 04



CF 00



LM 00

*LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE*



Chamtowa ward



Lumezi Day Polling Station 2



01. Lufeyo Ngoma – (UPND) – 170



02. Wiseman Mvula – (CF) – 18



03. Goodson Banda – (NCP) – 111



04. Isaiah Banda – (UPPZ) – 05



05. Nebby Manda – (LM) – 02



06. Pilila Mwanza – (Independent) – 04



Registered Voters: 972

Voters: 315

Rejected:

LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY ELECTION RESULTS



Mwase mpangwe Stream 2

i) Upnd …. 122

ii) Ncp ….21

iii)uppz ….2

iv)Lm ….0

v)Independent … 0

vi)Cf ….0

vii)Rejected…5

LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY ELECTION RESULTS



*Lumezi Day poling station 1*



UPND Lufeyo Ngoma=149



NCP Goodson Banda=116



UPPZ Banda Isiah=03



LM Banda Nebby=02



CF MVULA Wiseman =22



IND Mwanza Pilira=00



Rejected 02



LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE



DIWA WARD

Mbuluzi Polling Station



1. Lufeyo Ngoma – (UPND) – 71



2. Wiseman Mvula – (CF) – 2



3. Goodson Banda – (NCP) – 47



4. Isaiah Banda – (UPPZ) – 2



5. Nebby Manda – (LM) – 1



6. Pilila Mwanza – (Independent) – 10



LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE



DIWA WARD

Nga’mbu Nga’mbu Polling Station



1. Lufeyo Ngoma – (UPND) – 80



2. Wiseman Mvula – (CF) – 0



3. Goodson Banda – (NCP) – 2



4. Isaiah Banda – (UPPZ) – 0



5. Nebby Manda – (LM) – 0



6. Pilila Mwanza – (Independent) – 2



*LUMEZI BY – ELECTION* *SEGMENT* .



*Wachitangachi Ward*



*CHATEMWA POLLING STATION* :



UPND 127



NCP 23



UPPZ 07



IND 02



CF 00



LM 03

*KAMNKHONGONO POLLING STATION*

*

NCP 201

UPND 115

CF 12

LM 4

Independent 2

UPPZ 0

Rejected 5 (Too many marked and unmarked)



Total Votes Cast: 339

CHIDONGO POLLING STATION

Luasila, Kachama Ward



Party Votes



UPND 97

NCP 92

CF 9

Independent 8

UPPZ 1

LM 0

Rejected 3



Total Votes Cast: 210

KAPAIPI pollling station

total votes cast 202

NCP ;36

LM ; 9

UPPZ ; 0

CF ; 1

IND; 3

UPND ; 150

*DIWA WARD*

Chafisi Polling Station – Stream 2



Party Votes



UPND 143

NCP 12

UPPZ 7

Independent 4

CF 3

LM 1

Rejected 2



Total Votes Cast: 172

*SKATENGWA POLLING STATION*

Total Votes Cast: 189



Stream 1 Results



Party Votes



NCP 90

UPND 80

CF 3

UPPZ 3

Independent 1

LM 1

*KAMIMBA WARD*

Chankoma Polling Station



Party Votes



UPND 93

NCP 37

Independent 9

Kachama Ward

Second results

Upnd 93

Pf (NCP) 45