LUMEZI BY-ELECTIONS  RESULTS UPDATES

1

LUMEZI BY-ELECTIONS

MWASE MPHANGWE POLLING STATION

UPND 121

NCP 16

UPPZ 04

IND 04

CF 00

LM 00

*LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE*

Chamtowa ward

Lumezi Day Polling Station 2

01. Lufeyo Ngoma – (UPND) – 170

02. Wiseman Mvula – (CF) – 18

03. Goodson Banda – (NCP) – 111

04. Isaiah Banda – (UPPZ) – 05

05. Nebby Manda – (LM) – 02

06. Pilila Mwanza – (Independent) – 04

Registered Voters: 972
Voters: 315
Rejected:

LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY ELECTION RESULTS

Mwase mpangwe Stream 2
i) Upnd …. 122
ii) Ncp  ….21
iii)uppz ….2
iv)Lm   ….0
v)Independent … 0
vi)Cf ….0
vii)Rejected…5

LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY ELECTION RESULTS

*Lumezi Day poling station 1*

UPND Lufeyo Ngoma=149

NCP Goodson Banda=116

UPPZ Banda Isiah=03

LM Banda Nebby=02

CF MVULA Wiseman =22

IND Mwanza Pilira=00

Rejected 02

LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE

DIWA WARD
Mbuluzi Polling Station

1. Lufeyo Ngoma – (UPND) – 71

2. Wiseman Mvula – (CF) – 2

3. Goodson Banda – (NCP) – 47

4. Isaiah Banda – (UPPZ) – 2

5. Nebby Manda – (LM) – 1

6. Pilila Mwanza – (Independent) – 10

LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE

DIWA WARD
Nga’mbu Nga’mbu Polling Station

1. Lufeyo Ngoma – (UPND) – 80

2. Wiseman Mvula – (CF) – 0

3. Goodson Banda – (NCP) – 2

4. Isaiah Banda – (UPPZ) – 0

5. Nebby Manda – (LM) – 0

6. Pilila Mwanza – (Independent) – 2

*LUMEZI BY – ELECTION* *SEGMENT* .

*Wachitangachi Ward*

*CHATEMWA POLLING STATION* :

UPND 127

NCP 23

UPPZ 07

IND 02

CF 00

LM 03

*KAMNKHONGONO POLLING STATION*
*
NCP 201
UPND 115
CF 12
LM 4
Independent 2
UPPZ 0
Rejected 5 (Too many marked and unmarked)

Total Votes Cast: 339

CHIDONGO POLLING STATION
Luasila, Kachama Ward

Party Votes

UPND 97
NCP 92
CF 9
Independent 8
UPPZ 1
LM 0
Rejected 3

Total Votes Cast: 210

KAPAIPI pollling station
total votes cast 202
NCP ;36
LM ; 9
UPPZ ; 0
CF ; 1
IND; 3
UPND ; 150

*DIWA WARD*
Chafisi Polling Station – Stream 2

Party Votes

UPND 143
NCP 12
UPPZ 7
Independent 4
CF 3
LM 1
Rejected 2

Total Votes Cast: 172

*SKATENGWA POLLING STATION*
Total Votes Cast: 189

Stream 1 Results

Party Votes

NCP 90
UPND 80
CF 3
UPPZ 3
Independent 1
LM 1

*KAMIMBA WARD*
Chankoma Polling Station

Party Votes

UPND 93
NCP 37
Independent 9

Kachama Ward
Second results
Upnd 93
Pf (NCP) 45

  1. UPND is winning all these by elections . People are seeing and appreciate the countless achievements HH and UPND have done. Most of the things PF thought were impossible were done such as free education.

