LUMEZI BY-ELECTIONS  RESULTS UPDATES

LUMEZI BY-ELECTIONS
MWASE MPHANGWE POLLING STATION
UPND 121
NCP 16
UPPZ 04
IND 04
CF 00
LM 00
*LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE*
Chamtowa ward
Lumezi Day Polling Station 2
01. Lufeyo Ngoma – (UPND) – 170
02. Wiseman Mvula – (CF) – 18
03. Goodson Banda – (NCP) – 111
04. Isaiah Banda – (UPPZ) – 05
05. Nebby Manda – (LM) – 02
06. Pilila Mwanza – (Independent) – 04
Registered Voters: 972
Voters: 315
Rejected:
LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY ELECTION RESULTS
Mwase mpangwe Stream 2
i) Upnd …. 122
ii) Ncp ….21
iii)uppz ….2
iv)Lm ….0
v)Independent … 0
vi)Cf ….0
vii)Rejected…5
LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY ELECTION RESULTS
*Lumezi Day poling station 1*
UPND Lufeyo Ngoma=149
NCP Goodson Banda=116
UPPZ Banda Isiah=03
LM Banda Nebby=02
CF MVULA Wiseman =22
IND Mwanza Pilira=00
Rejected 02
LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE
DIWA WARD
Mbuluzi Polling Station
1. Lufeyo Ngoma – (UPND) – 71
2. Wiseman Mvula – (CF) – 2
3. Goodson Banda – (NCP) – 47
4. Isaiah Banda – (UPPZ) – 2
5. Nebby Manda – (LM) – 1
6. Pilila Mwanza – (Independent) – 10
LUMEZI PARLIAMENTARY BY-ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE
DIWA WARD
Nga’mbu Nga’mbu Polling Station
1. Lufeyo Ngoma – (UPND) – 80
2. Wiseman Mvula – (CF) – 0
3. Goodson Banda – (NCP) – 2
4. Isaiah Banda – (UPPZ) – 0
5. Nebby Manda – (LM) – 0
6. Pilila Mwanza – (Independent) – 2
*LUMEZI BY – ELECTION* *SEGMENT* .
*Wachitangachi Ward*
*CHATEMWA POLLING STATION* :
UPND 127
NCP 23
UPPZ 07
IND 02
CF 00
LM 03
*KAMNKHONGONO POLLING STATION*
*
NCP 201
UPND 115
CF 12
LM 4
Independent 2
UPPZ 0
Rejected 5 (Too many marked and unmarked)
Total Votes Cast: 339
CHIDONGO POLLING STATION
Luasila, Kachama Ward
Party Votes
UPND 97
NCP 92
CF 9
Independent 8
UPPZ 1
LM 0
Rejected 3
Total Votes Cast: 210
KAPAIPI pollling station
total votes cast 202
NCP ;36
LM ; 9
UPPZ ; 0
CF ; 1
IND; 3
UPND ; 150
*DIWA WARD*
Chafisi Polling Station – Stream 2
Party Votes
UPND 143
NCP 12
UPPZ 7
Independent 4
CF 3
LM 1
Rejected 2
Total Votes Cast: 172
*SKATENGWA POLLING STATION*
Total Votes Cast: 189
Stream 1 Results
Party Votes
NCP 90
UPND 80
CF 3
UPPZ 3
Independent 1
LM 1
*KAMIMBA WARD*
Chankoma Polling Station
Party Votes
UPND 93
NCP 37
Independent 9
Kachama Ward
Second results
Upnd 93
Pf (NCP) 45
UPND is winning all these by elections . People are seeing and appreciate the countless achievements HH and UPND have done. Most of the things PF thought were impossible were done such as free education.