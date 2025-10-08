LUMEZI TONSE ALLIANCE CANDIDATE LOSES PETITION AGAINST UPND’S LUFEYO NGOMA





By Darius Choonya



Tonse Alliance candidate in the recently held Lumezi Parliamentary by-election, Goodson Banda, has lost a petition challenging the election of UPND’s Lufeyo Ngoma.





The Lusaka High Court dismissed the petition on grounds that Mr. Banda failed to prove, to the required standard, that the alleged electoral malpractices were linked to Mr. Ngoma.





High Court Judge Charles Zulu has also dismissed Mr. Banda’s claim that Mr. Ngoma was unqualified to contest the election, allegedly because he was still a civil servant at the time of filing his nomination.





The Court found that Mr. Ngoma was no longer a public officer, citing a letter dated March 15, 2025, in which he indicated that he would not renew his employment as District Commissioner.





The Court has since declared Mr. Ngoma as the duly elected Member of Parliament for Lumezi Constituency.





The seat fell vacant following the imprisonment of former MP Munir Zulu.



-Diamond TV