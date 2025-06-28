LUMEZI VOTERS SEND STRONG MESSAGE AGAINST PF AND ITS TONSE ALLIANCE’S HATE SPEECH AND VIOLENCE





Lumezi district,June 27, 2025



In a decisive electoral statement, the people of Lumezi have voted out a Patriotic Front (PF) supported candidate, signaling a clear rejection of hate speech, violence, disiveness and slander. This outcome reflects a broader shift in Zambia’s political landscape, where citizens are increasingly prioritizing peaceful, national unity and respectful politics.





The voting decision in Lumezi suggests that the electorate is demanding a new kind of leadership that is inclusive, placing value on peace, love, unity, tolerance, human rights, and constructive dialogue.





As Zambia continues to navigate its political future, this development may have significant implications for the country’s political discourse and the strategies employed by various political parties.





Despite the period of national mourning in Zambia, the people of Lumezi constituency in Eastern provide decided to mourn respectively and decide to place their in the hands of the UPND New Dawn Government future through a decisive peaceful ballot.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM.