Lumumba Honored as AFCON 2025’s “Biggest Fan” in Heartwarming Diplomatic Gesture





In a touching and symbolic moment of appreciation, Lumumba received rare recognition after being specially invited by His Excellency M. Rachid Agassim, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), for his unwavering passion and support for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.





The special invitation was extended to celebrate Lumumba as the “Biggest Fan” of AFCON 2025—a title that reflects not only his deep love for African football, but also his consistent enthusiasm, dedication, and spirited engagement throughout the tournament.





During a brief yet memorable ceremony, Ambassador Agassim presented Lumumba with an award in acknowledgment of his exceptional support. The moment marked a historic milestone in Lumumba’s life, as it was the very first award he has ever received.





The recognition came as a surprise and an emotional experience. Reflecting on the journey, Lumumba shared that if someone had told him at the beginning of 2025 that he would one day stand in such a moment of honor, he might not have believed it. But with gratitude and humility, he noted, “God always has a plan.”





The event highlighted how passion, positivity, and genuine love for a shared African experience—such as football—can lead to unexpected recognition and joy. It also reinforced the unifying power of AFCON, which continues to connect cultures, nations, and people across the continent.





For Lumumba, the award represented far more than a plaque. It stood as a symbol of hope, affirmation, and proof that even simple, heartfelt dedication can be seen and celebrated on a larger stage.