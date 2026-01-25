LUNDAZI POLICE DETAIN MAN OVER ALLEGED “HYENA” BEHAVIOUR



POLICE in Lundazi District have detained a 42-year-old man following bizarre events in which he allegedly behaved like a hyena and attempted to attack an infant, leaving a rural community in fear.





The suspect, identified as Joseph Jere of Wadokota Village, was apprehended by villagers in Siyoni Village on Saturday night, according to Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba.





Mr. Mweemba said Jere allegedly confronted a 26-year-old man, Stanley Moyo, demanding to eat Moyo’s sister’s baby and behaving in an aggressive, animal-like manner.





The incident occurred amid heightened tension in Mwase Chiefdom near Kasungu National Park in Malawi, following a series of hyena attacks in the area.





On Monday, January 19, a hyena attacked a four-year-old boy, Patrick Mugala, in Gwilani Village, leaving him with serious head injuries. The child is currently admitted to Chipata General Hospital.





In response, officers from the National Parks and Wildlife Department, led by Peter Nkhowani (57), set up camp in Gwilani Village.





On Saturday evening, the officers chased a spotted hyena from a village football ground for about one kilometre before it disappeared into nearby thickets close to Siyoni Village.





Later that night, around 20:30 hours, villagers reported that they had cornered what they believed to be the hyena, only to discover it was Mr. Jere, who was restrained due to his erratic behaviour.





Wildlife officers found the suspect already apprehended by residents.



Joseph Jere is currently in police custody as investigations continue.



Diamond TV