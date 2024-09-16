LUNGISANI LUNGU AND LAZ ARE NOT BEING SINCERE

15th September, 2024

LUSAKA – We have taken note of the legal advise rendered by the Law Association of Zambia n view of the ongoing debate on Constitutional lacunaes in which they also attempt to read provisions of article 266 and 52(6) in relation to the definition and difference between a General Election and Election.

In as much as we are prompted to agree with the position rendered by the legal body, we still feel the position equally has a lacuna which has failed to cure the lacuna the Constitution finds itself in.

Ok let us assume a week before the second Thursday of August as prescribed by law, a Presidential candidate withdraws, resigns or is convicted and ECZ goes ahead to cancel the ‘Presidential election’ in line with Article 52(6) and in the meantime allows for the election of MPs, Mayor and Councilors.

The process of re-nomination might take not less than 30 days and the election another 30 days which brings us to October. Meanwhile, the other three elected positions are inactive because there is no-one to Kickstart their mandate because there is no President other than the caretaker President who has no Constitutional authority to open Parliament to allow MPs carry out their mandate.

A week before October when new Presidential elections are due to be held, another Presidential candidate misbehaves and invokes provisions of article 52(6) by withdrawing meaning ECZ has to cancel the poll again and conduct re-nominations.

So in the reasoning of Counsel Lungisani Lungu, it is ok to elect MPs and Councilors and then wait to have a Presidential election after 60 days or so in case article 52(6) is invoked?

Is he not seeing a Constitutional crisis where the country will have MPs and Councilors without an elected President because the election was canceled? Who will open Parliament in the absence of a substantive President?

LAZ can do better and provide better legal advise not this politically motivated illegal position.

LAZ should not bury its head in the sand here. Article 52(6) is a lacuna that needs to be addressed like yesterday and fortunately it is non contentious.

My Senior Counsel should take off his political lense and use his profession in guiding the nation on this very critical matter.

LET THE DEBATE CONTINUE but Constitutional Lacunaes must fall.

I submit

Cheelo Katambo

Deputy Media Director – UPND

15/09/24