 MORNING WIRE | LUNGU BODY CASE ERUPTS INTO A NATIONAL FIRESTORM



The battle over the remains of former President Edgar Lungu has reached a fever pitch. The Zambian government, through its South African legal team, has now formally requested the Lungu family to allow the identification and authentication of Mr. Lungu’s body, which remains at a Pretoria funeral parlour.





In a strongly worded letter dated July 29, 2025, VFV Attorneys proposed that the process be conducted on any day between now and Friday, August 1, at a time agreeable to all parties. They called the step “necessary, dignified and crucial” to restoring clarity to a matter now engulfed in conspiracy and mistrust.





The government lawyers warned that if consent is denied, they will be left with “no alternative but to return to court for appropriate relief.”





Let us go back to the memory lane to understand the context:



✅ Mr. Lungu’s family announced his death on June 5, 2025, days before the government broke its silence.





✅ A memorial service was held in South Africa on June 10, but no coffin was displayed and no images of the body have been released.



✅ The family planned a tightly controlled burial in South Africa on June 25, with invitation-only attendance and severe restrictions on cameras and body viewing.





✅ That burial was abruptly halted when the Zambian government filed an urgent case in the Pretoria High Court the night before.



✅ The family has since barred open access to viewing the body, citing Mr. Lungu’s explicit wish that even President Hakainde Hichilema must not attend his funeral or come near his remains.





The Lungu family is also seeking a punitive cost order, saying the government’s eleventh-hour intervention caused immense emotional trauma and forced them to abandon burial arrangements already paid for.





The government’s demand to authenticate the body has ignited fury among Patriotic Front loyalists and online influencers. Former diplomat Emmanuel Mwamba and political analyst Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa have openly accused the government of seeking to perform “rituals” on the remains. The accusations, though unsubstantiated, have added a dangerous layer of paranoia to an already toxic debate.





Netizens are deeply divided. Some argue that public certainty demands the body be identified, ending weeks of swirling conspiracy theories. Others warn the state is violating the family’s dignity and turning a solemn matter into political theatre.





As the burial dispute deepens, the Tonse Alliance is cracking. Last night on Diamond TV, spokesperson Sean Tembo dismissed claims by Raphael Nakacinda and Miles Sampa that the PF will decide who chairs the Alliance post-Lungu. Tembo, still remembered for his emotional collapse on a Facebook live when announcing Lungu’s death, accused PF of “misleading their rank and file” as 2026 edges closer.





The Tonse Alliance has no agreed successor, no clear roadmap, and, for now, no coherent message. The vacuum only amplifies the chaos.





Meanwhile, Chipata City Airport’s newly completed rehabilitation continues to draw attention as a rare unifying development story. Yet PF campaigns in the Mfuwe by-election remain sluggish, with images online showing low citizen engagement.





This is a moment of significant political volatility. The government’s next move could either calm or further inflame a nation already split down the middle.



Filed by Ollus R. Ndomu for The People’s Brief. Gathering by Mwape Nthegwa.