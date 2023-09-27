LUNGU CHALLENGED TO STATE HIS POLITICAL POSITION

LUSAKA- Lusaka youths have questioned the motif behind the continued political and public appearances by former Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Mr Lungu, who since exiting public office in August 2021, has been seen jogging along Leopards Hill Road in Ibex, mostly with a horde of PF cadres, resulting in the disruption of traffic and public order, a habit that most Zambians see as aimed at staging a political comeback.

A number of Lusaka District UPND placard-carrying youths this morning held a match past from Broads Road through Provident Street to the UPND Lusaka Province headquarters where they expressed their grievances at Lungu’s politically-motivated activities.

And addressing the Press later, Lusaka District Information and Publicity Secretary-IPS-Matomola Likwanya challenged the former Head of State to state his political position.

Mr Likwanya, who was flanked by Kamwala Ward 5 Councillor, Mainda Simaata and the IPS drawn from the seven (7) constituencies of Lusaka District, wondered why the PF, whom they accused of being behind the spate of violence that led to the death of notable political figures from the opposition wanted a political come back.

Mr Likwanya charged that the brutal murder of Mapenzi Chibulo, Grayzer Matapa, Nsama Nsama and Lawrence Banda among others at the hands of the PF had condemned the former ruling party into filling the definition of being “cold blood murderers” who wanted to continue butchering Zambians once re-elected into public office.

He further stressed that the PF were blood stained killers who should never be allowed back into the corridors of power, further urging the investigative wings of the State to take keen interest in investigating the murders that rocked the country during the PF’s 10-year rule.

Mr Likwanya also charged that time had come for Parliamentarians to move a motion to remove Mr Lungu’s Immunity so that he could be investigated, adding that, “most criminals were hiding behind the Lungu’s Immunity to escape from the full wrath of the law”.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM