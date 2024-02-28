Lungu crossed red line- Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba

IG TAKES ON LUNGU … Lungu crossed red line … conduct was shambolic to say the least

Former president Edgar Lungu says President Hakainde Hichilema may be forced to give up power sooner rather than later as Zambians will rise against him if police continue to behave in uncivil manner.

But Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba has described the remarks attributed to Lungu as careless and that police were justified to unleash teargas, saying the former president and his supporters crossed a red line… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/ig-takes-on-lungu-lungu-crossed-red-line-their-conduct-was-shambolic-to-say-the-least/