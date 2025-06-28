Lungu Did Not Die from Surgical Complications – Dr. Sishuwa



Prominent historian Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa has clarified that former president Edgar Lungu did not die from complications related to surgery, as some public speculation has suggested.





Dr. Sishuwa explained that Lungu had initially been cleared to return to Zambia by a team of doctors. However, shortly after, another hospital recommended a minor surgical procedure.





“The operation was conducted on a Saturday, lasted nearly seven hours, and was successful,” Dr. Sishuwa said. “There were no complications during the surgery itself.”





According to him, the late president later developed an infection that affected his breathing, which ultimately led to his death. The origin of the infection remains unclear.





“It’s not known how he contracted the infection,” Sishuwa noted. “But it’s unlikely to have come from any visitors, as he had none during the small window of vulnerability following the procedure.”





Dr. Sishuwa’s remarks appear aimed at dispelling misinformation and conspiracy theories surrounding Lungu’s death, which has become the subject of intense public interest and political tension.