The family of the late former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu has dismissed claims by Republican President Hakainde Hichilema that there are ongoing “quiet engagements” between State House and the Lungu family over the late leader’s burial.

Speaking on behalf of the Lungu family, lawyer Makebi Zulu said no such discussions have taken place and challenged the Head of State to clarify who he has been speaking to, if indeed any engagements exist.

“We are not aware of any negotiations or engagements, formal or informal, between the family and the government,” Zulu stated. “So the question we must ask is: who exactly is the President talking to?”

President Hichilema, during a recent media briefing, had claimed that his administration was in behind-the-scenes talks with the Lungu family regarding the handling of the late former president’s remains and related arrangements. The statement was widely interpreted as a sign of thawing tensions between the two camps.

However, Zulu’s remarks appear to directly contradict that narrative, casting doubt on the authenticity of the president’s claims. He maintained that the Lungu family has not been approached through any official or unofficial channel and remains unaware of any outreach efforts.

“We find it concerning that such statements are being made without actual consultation,” Zulu said. “Issues surrounding the late president’s legacy and final rites are deeply personal and national they deserve honesty and transparency.”

Zulu further cautioned the government against politicizing Lungu’s death or using it as a tool for public relations. He insisted that the family remains open to respectful and formal dialogue if the government has genuine intentions.

“As a family, we are not interested in media stunts. We are interested in dignity, closure, and truth,” he added.

The conflicting statements have stirred fresh controversy, further complicating an already sensitive national issue. Observers now await a clarification from State House on who is representing the Lungu family in the alleged “quiet engagements.”

As the public and political stakeholders continue to weigh in, the question remains: If the Lungu family is not talking to President Hichilema then who is?

