LUNGU FAMILY: GOVERNMENT CANNOT TREAT A PRESIDENT AS A TROPHY





By Brian Matambo – 27 August 2025



The widow and children of Zambia’s late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu have vowed not to surrender his dignity to a government they accuse of persecuting him in life and mocking him in death.





Speaking from South Africa in an exclusive interview with Diamond TV, family lawyer and former Eastern Province Minister Hon. Makebi Zulu blasted the High Court ruling that handed control of the burial to the state.





“That judgment suggested that a president is a government trophy, with the family reduced to mere spectators. We reject that notion completely,” Zulu declared.





He confirmed that Cabinet Secretary Patrick Kangwa has reached out, but stressed that no real talks have begun and trust remains shattered. “Government propaganda against the family continues,” he said, adding that any true negotiation must first recognize the family’s rights and stop the public attacks.





Zulu reminded Zambians that the same administration which stripped Lungu of his retirement benefits, restricted his travel, and harassed his family, now insists on celebrating him in death.





“You cannot dishonor a man while alive and then pretend to honor him once he is gone. That is hypocrisy of the highest order,” he said.





For the Lungu family, the conditions are clear: any send-off must be defined by the family’s wishes, not by government spin. Anything less, Zulu warned, will not be acceptable.





As Zambia watches the legal battle move to higher courts, the case is no longer about funeral protocol alone. It has become a test of whether the state respects family rights, whether it will stop persecuting those tied to Edgar Lungu, and whether President Hakainde Hichilema’s government is willing to offer true dignity instead of hollow ceremony.