LUNGU LEFT LUBINDA AS ACTING PRESIDENT, ONLY THE CONVENTION WILL REMOVE HIM – MUMBI  PHIRI

LUNGU LEFT LUBINDA AS ACTING PRESIDENT, ONLY THE CONVENTION WILL REMOVE HIM – MUMBI





PF Presidential aspirant Makebi Zulu says the party will use the Patriotic Front name in the upcoming elections, but has a Plan B ready if the current leadership impasse is not unresolved.





And Mumbi Phiri says whether anyone likes it or not, the only acting president is Given Lubinda, until a convention is held.





Speaking in Bemba when he met with party structures after the burial of late former PF Councillor for Kansenshi Ward, Brenda Mwamba, Zulu told members not to be alarmed about the direction of the party.





“Many of you are worried and asking, ‘where is this party going?’ Some people have taken hold of the party, the papers are with someone, I will not mention their names” he said.



