LUNGU LEFT ZAMBIA FOR FEAR OF PERSECUTION, REVEALS WIFE ESTHER LUNGU

LUNGU LEFT ZAMBIA FOR FEAR OF PERSECUTION, REVEALS WIFE ESTHER



Former First Lady Esther Lungu revealed that her husband, the late former President Edgar Lungu, left Zambia fearing persecution by the current government.





Upon his departure without official clearance, Mr. Lungu knew he couldn’t return.



Mrs. Lungu says the current administration mistreated her husband and the former First Family, accusing them of owning crime-linked property.





She claims Mr. Lungu was stripped of state benefits and reduced to a private citizen after making political remarks.





He faced gross human rights abuses, including public vilification, restrictions on his freedom, infringement of his right to assembly, and denial of medical care, amounting to a deprivation of his right to life.



In this context, Mr. Lungu wished President Hakainde Hichilema not attend his funeral.





These revelations are in Mrs. Lungu’s submissions in a legal matter where the Zambian government seeks to repatriate Mr. Lungu’s remains.



Mr. Lungu died on June 5, 2025, in South Africa after being diagnosed with terminal esophageal cancer.