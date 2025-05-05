Lungu promoting anarchy by insisting to stand in 2026 – Simangolwa



By Chinoyi Chipulu



UPND Copperbelt provincial secretary Mellbin Simangolwa says former President Edgar Lungu is disrespecting the law by disregarding the Constitutional Court judgment that renders him ineligible to stand for a third term.



And Simangolwa stated that the opposition parties were failing to accept democratic tenets.



In December last year, the Constitutional Court declared Lungu ineligible to contest any future elections.



But Lungu has insisted that he will be on ballot in 2026 and



