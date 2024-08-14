Lungu should be allowed to stand in 2026 – Kalala

By Kholiwe Miti(The Mast)

JACK Kalala says former president Edgar Lungu should be allowed to stand in the 2026 presidential and general election because it is his constitutional right.

Kalala,a former special assistant to the President for policy and project implementation and monitoring, however says Lungu will still lose the election.

‘’The people of Zambia know very well former President Lungu’s financial status before he became President. He didn’t have money. He led a very ordinary life in Chawama. He could not even afford to pay electoral fees when he first stood in Chawama. Other people had to help him meet the fees but today he could afford to dish out millions of Kwachas to his children while he left the country heavily indebted. As patriotic Zambians we want him to account for his instant wealth,’’ Kalala said in a statement yesterday. ‘’It is for this reason that he should be allowed to stand in 2026, so that after losing again he will not cry foul that he had been denied to stand in order to persecute him. If he does not stand, he will be claiming that he would have won had he been allowed to stand. As long as there is no law that stops him from standing let him stand. I am confident beyond any iota of doubt that he will definitely and lamentably lose the elections. His party will also lamentably lose. There is NO WAY that former President Lungu and his PF can win an election in this country. NO WAY! Zambians are not naïve!’’

Kalalasaid he is one of those that would not want to see Lungu blocked from contesting in 2026.

He nevertheless called for the lifting of Lungu’s immunity if he loses that election.

‘’Recently, when former President Edgar Changwa Lungu met some PF Mayors and Council Chairpersons, he is reported to have stated that he would be on the ballot paper in 2026 as a presidential candidate for PF.

No problem! As a citizen of Zambia, he has every right to aspire for any position of his choice. I am one of those people who would be very happy if his party adopted him to be their Presidential candidate for 2026 so that, once again, he could be defeated. This time around the defeat would be much more disastrous and humiliating as there would be no place he is going to call the PF stronghold,’’ Kalala said. ‘’Thereafter, his immunity should be lifted to facilitate his prosecution. He should be made to account for the atrocities that he allowed during his autocratic reign of terror. He should also be made to explain the source of his enormous wealth. Evidence is there that before becoming Republican President, he literally had nothing. Upon ascending to the position of President, he became a multimillionaire! The people of Zambia would like him to explain how he accumulated the massive wealth he has, failure to which he should be prosecuted as per the law established. We need accountability. Actually, former President Lungu’s right place is not on the ballot paper but in prison. He should serve as an example to future Presidents that the office should not be abused for personal gain but to serve the people of Zambia with honour and integrity.’’

Kalala explained that founding president Kenneth Kaundaand his cabinet members left government as poor people.

He wondered how Lungu got wealthy immediately he became president.

‘’After the elections, his immunity should be lifted and make him account for the wealth accumulated in the seven years of his corrupt rule. From his declarations of assets, records are there to show how much he is worth. He cannot lie,’’ said Kalala. ‘’The founding President, KK, ruled the country for 27 years but he never accumulated such wealth as President did. KK left State House with literally nothing just like he had entered it. He had to be helped by friends for him to make ends meet. His children had nothing to show off. He had spent the 27 years serving the people of Zambia and indeed Africa and the world at large. To the people of Zambia, I say: ‘Always look forward and never look backward as you risk to be turned into a pillar of salt.’

To former President Lungu I say: ‘See you on the ballot paper and later in prison’!’’