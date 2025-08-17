LUNGU WON’T BE BURIED UNLESS WE UNITE – NJOBVU



Democratic Union (DU) president Ackim Antony Njobvu says the only reason former President Edgar Lungu has not yet been buried two months after his demise, is because God is giving government and Lungu’s family an opportunity to reconcile.





And Njobvu says without unity, the late President will not be buried.



Addressing congregants at the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Chipata north congregation in Chipata compound, Njobvu said the lack of love, unity and forgiveness among political leaders is worrying.





He said President Lungu’s death should have been used to reconcile the “hatred” between government and the former first family.





“My appeal to the church is that pray for the leaders of this country especially in this time we are in where we are yet to burry our former President. This show lack of love, unity and forgiveness,” he said.





The outspoken politician further said; “The only reason we haven’t buried our former President is because God is giving us an opportunity to unite. We need to unite, bury Lungu in dignified manner and move on”.





Meanwhile, Njobvu said recent happenings in Zambia calls for a change of new leadership.





“We need now to focus on new things and that is where the Democratic Union comes in. This country needs a new start with fresh ideas and 2026 gives you the Zambian people to vote for real change and sober leaders with fresh ideas,” he added.





The opposition leader later on interacted with the youths after service.



The youths said lack of employment opportunities was the biggest challenge affecting them, and expressed hope that the DU would make available sustainable employment opportunities and jobs once in government.





In responding to their concerns, Njobvu challenged the young people to rise to the occasion, join the DU and begin taking part in the governance affairs of the nation.





“I am one of you and we together can drive the economic agenda of our country and make the change that we desire. We need to unite as youths, but in the absence of unity, we will continue being led by people who have no direction and we will will continue complaining. The time for change is now,” he added.



Reports Francis Chipalo