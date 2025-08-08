Lungu’s  Body Cannot be Accessed or Moved Following Successful Filing of Appeal- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

ECL Body Cannot be Accessed or Moved Following Succesful Filing of Appeal



The South African jurisprudence, a Notice of Appeal filed successfully operates as a Stay, stays the Judgement and Orders of Court





South African courts operate within a hybrid legal system based on the English common law, Roman-Dutch and customary laws.





In South Africa, filing an appeal, operates as a suspension (stay) of the execution of a court order or judgment, but not always automatically.



The specific rules depend on the type of order and the court involved.





Automatic Stay (General Rule):



The common law principle in South Africa is that the execution of a judgment or order is automatically suspended upon the noting of an appeal. This means the winning party generally cannot enforce the order until the appeal is decided.





Exceptions to Automatic Stay:



There are exceptions. For example, in some instances, the court that made the original order can order that the execution of the order continue despite the appeal.





Section 18 of the Superior Courts Act:



Irreparable Harm Test:



If the winning party seeks to enforce the order despite the appeal, they need to prove that they will suffer irreparable harm if the order isn’t enforced, and that the losing party won’t suffer irreparable harm if it is,

Questions;

Few Facts

● South African Court allows filing both physical and electron filing using the platform Court Online which allows e-filing. (Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA) of 2002. Remember the Attorney-General of the Republic of Zambia filed his court process on the night before burial?



● Is a Notice of Appeal a Stay- Unlike in Zambia, in South Africa, a mere Notice of Appeal, filed and noted, operates as a stay against Judgment and Orders of Court. This is based on Section 18 of the Superior Court Act of 2013 which deals with the suspension of judgments and orders pending an appeal.



Section 18(1) provides that “unless the court under exceptional circumstances orders otherwise, the operation and execution of a decision which is the subject of an application for leave to appeal or of an appeal, is suspended pending the decision of the application or appeal.”

● Will the Zambian Government Move the Body? Unlikely unless they wish to break the law in South Africa. The Sherif of Court would not sign enforcing orders after learning of appeal.





● Does the lawyers for the Applicants or Respondents need to physically serve the douments…not necessarily, e-copies suffice..in this case parties have been doing so already.