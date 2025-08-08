Lungu’s  Body Cannot be Accessed or Moved Following Successful Filing of Appeal- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes:
ECL Body Cannot be Accessed or Moved Following Succesful Filing of Appeal
The South African jurisprudence, a Notice of Appeal filed successfully operates as a Stay, stays the Judgement and Orders of Court
Section 18 of the Superior Courts Act provides that an application for leave to appeal or the appeal itself suspends the operation and execution of a decision unless the court orders otherwise
South African courts operate within a hybrid legal system based on the English common law, Roman-Dutch and customary laws.
In South Africa, filing an appeal, operates as a suspension (stay) of the execution of a court order or judgment, but not always automatically.
The specific rules depend on the type of order and the court involved.
Automatic Stay (General Rule):
The common law principle in South Africa is that the execution of a judgment or order is automatically suspended upon the noting of an appeal. This means the winning party generally cannot enforce the order until the appeal is decided.
Exceptions to Automatic Stay:
There are exceptions. For example, in some instances, the court that made the original order can order that the execution of the order continue despite the appeal.
Section 18 of the Superior Courts Act:
This Act provides that an application for leave to appeal or the appeal itself suspends the operation and execution of a decision unless the court orders otherwise.
Irreparable Harm Test:
If the winning party seeks to enforce the order despite the appeal, they need to prove that they will suffer irreparable harm if the order isn’t enforced, and that the losing party won’t suffer irreparable harm if it is,
.Electronic Communications and Transactions Act
Questions;
Few Facts
● South African Court allows filing both physical and electron filing using the platform Court Online which allows e-filing. (Electronic Communications and Transactions Act (ECTA) of 2002. Remember the Attorney-General of the Republic of Zambia filed his court process on the night before burial?
● Is a Notice of Appeal a Stay- Unlike in Zambia, in South Africa, a mere Notice of Appeal, filed and noted, operates as a stay against Judgment and Orders of Court. This is based on Section 18 of the Superior Court Act of 2013 which deals with the suspension of judgments and orders pending an appeal.
Section 18(1) provides that “unless the court under exceptional circumstances orders otherwise, the operation and execution of a decision which is the subject of an application for leave to appeal or of an appeal, is suspended pending the decision of the application or appeal.”
South Africa’s jurisprudence,unlike Zambia operates on a Roman-Dutch, English Common Law and Customary laws.
● Will the Zambian Government Move the Body? Unlikely unless they wish to break the law in South Africa. The Sherif of Court would not sign enforcing orders after learning of appeal.
● Does the lawyers for the Applicants or Respondents need to physically serve the douments…not necessarily, e-copies suffice..in this case parties have been doing so already.
This goon should just come and face his several cases in court instead of acting as angel of doom while overstaying his visa in the states
This Demagogue is back and trying to mislead us. Are you a lawyer. What Law school did you go? Sometimes Mwamba and your alias need to learn to stop showing how ignorant you are.
We thought for a day you would shut up and give us a break…..
Even matters at ACC you are busy leaking. Those officers leaking information will be found out. At some point you will run out of people who supply information to you.
The document posted here has shows no mark of receipt by the appeal court. This the way these funny lawyers behave in Zambia. Just like the way they got excited posting on line and busy with propaganda. They should help the hired mourner to keep things cool and help her with finances to defend her defamation and discount cases. This case is over. You can’t win a court case on lies and emotions. They had nothing to offer for their doomed decisions and the lawyer had nothing to say apart from depending SA law. Permanent residency in SA is also not given one week unless they bribe their way through. However given the stakes in the case exposure that can back fire after sometime and lead to deportation. Moreover the court of appeal is in Bloemfontein. So the so called appeal is the PF propaganda. They also need to receive the full judgement documents and not just a summary.
Thank you for the clarification Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba.
Always reliable.
The family has done well to appeal. Even a layman can see that the judges erred in their judgement, deliberately may be.
The Applicant’s arguments were based on the so called agreement… But the reliefs they sought in the application were completely something different. They drafted a new agreement which they took to court, and the Court strangely agreed to the new terms!
It’s like you agree to be supplied with Oranges, and you then take the other party to Court for default, and present the agreement as evidence , but instead of asking for specific performance on the agreed term, the supply of Oranges, you ask for Apples , and the Court Agrees! Where can this be done? Which COURT?