Lungu’s comeback schemes will end in tears – Miles Sampa

FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s schemes to return to active politics will end in tears, PF Matero member of parliament Miles Sampa has warned.

Sampa who is along seven other candidates aspiring for the PF presidency made the remarks in reaction to PF’s newly-installed chairman for mobilisation Bowman Lusambo’s claims that Lungu was the party’s president and that no time did he leave active politics.

After losing power in 2021, Lungu announced his retirement from active politics and relinquished the PF presidency.

However, the former president has secretly reversed his decision after his associates convinced him that he stood a high chance of winning the 2026 presidential elections given the prevailing high mealie meal prices.

Lungu is now working to prevent the PF from electing a new president as he schemes his return to helm of the party.

But speaking to Kalemba in an interview, Sampa advised Lungu to give up attempts of returning to active politics as those pushing for the agenda will become fewer when the consequences of former presidents returning back into active politics visit him.

According to Sampa Lungu and his advisors are nothing more than a clique of bad students of political history whose agenda shall end in tears.

“They are just bad students of political history. It will end in tears. It’s the same clique of master hijackers that failed to re-stall the then former MMD and former republican President Rupiah Banda (MHSRIP). They should have learnt that Zambians don’t accept come backs at that level. They never learnt and hopefully this time they will learn once and for all,” said Sampa.

The former Lusaka Mayor further advised Lungu to instead imitate the good examples of his fellow former leaders such as, Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, Thabo Mbeki of South Africa and Olusegan Obasanjo of Nigeria who are currently enjoying their former presidents’ status because they had remained neutral in politics.

Sampa added that he is only against Lungu being misled back into active politics because he loved him as his brother and former republican President.

“I love him as my brother and former republican President and that’s why I am against him being mislead back into active politics. He stands more dignity to keep around his name and legacy if maintains status of former President. This pushing him will become fewer and fewer when the consequences of former Presidents returning back into active politics visit him. Examples are over stating from KK, FTJ, RB, Jacob Zuma, Donald Trump etc,” said Sampa.

Further, Sampa challenged c Lusambo to show proof that Lungu never retired as PF president given that, the Courts have a letter written and signed by him on August 28, 2021, which was submitted to show that he retired as party President.

“I challenge him to show proof that the former PF and republican President ECL never retired from PF given the Courts have a letter submitted to show that he retired via a letter he written and signed by on the 28th of August, 2021. The case is active under High court Judge Katenekwa by the way and so ba Lusambo is also now flirting with contempt of court,” said Sampa.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba