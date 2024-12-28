LUNGU’S FAILURE TO CHOOSE A SUCCESSOR PARALYSIS ZAMBIAN POLITICS- Malama Stanley

LUNGU’S FAILURE TO CHOOSE A SUCCESSOR PARALYSIS ZAMBIAN POLITICS.



Former President Edgar Lungu’s inability to groom a successor during his tenure has created a ripple effect that now threatens not only the Patriotic Front (PF) but the broader political landscape in Zambia.





His indecision and reluctance to identify a capable successor while in office have left the PF fractured, providing fertile ground for the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) to consolidate its position and exacerbate the opposition’s struggles.





Lungu’s hesitation to anoint a successor reflects a dangerous and selfish approach to leadership that has stunted political progress in Zambia.



Members and supporters are growing impatient, perceiving Lungu’s reluctance as an act of self-interest.





The delay in choosing a leader has deepened the PF’s woes. If this indecision persists, the PF could face political oblivion, leaving disillusioned citizens with no choice but to rally behind less viable alternatives.



Lungu should identify a leader who can rebuild public trust and position the party as a credible alternative to the UPND. Time is of the essence—by January, the PF must have a clearly endorsed successor to provide direction and hope for the party’s future.





Lungu’s indecision has paralyzed not only the PF but the entire opposition landscape in Zambia. Young politicians and aspiring leaders are left in limbo, unable to plan their political futures amid the chaos. The uncertainty has created a stagnant political environment, where meaningful decisions are delayed, and progress is stifled.





Lungu’s delay to anoint someone has weakened the opposition’s collective ability to challenge the UPND effectively, leaving the political field unbalanced and vulnerable to authoritarian tendencies.





Lungu must take decisive action to salvage what remains of the PF and restore hope to Zambians seeking an alternative to the UPND. By identifying and publicly endorsing a successor, he can provide the party with a fighting chance in the 2026 elections.





Without a clear signal of leadership, the PF and the opposition at large risk fading into irrelevance. The onus is on Lungu to step up, set aside personal interests, and prioritize the collective good of his party and the nation. Only then can Zambia’s political environment regain its vibrancy and direction.





In the end, the legacy of a leader is defined not by their tenure in power but by their ability to ensure continuity and stability. For Lungu, the time to act is now—before it is too late for both the PF and Zambia’s democracy.



Mindset Activist

Malama Stanley