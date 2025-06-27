LUNGU’S FUNERAL IS NOW MONEY SPINNER FOR THE EVIL CARTEL



Edgar Chagwa Lungus funeral serves as a lesson to many of us, both politically and at a family level. It’s essential to groom our children and those around us to take over from us; otherwise, we might leave our families in significant difficulties. Unscrupulous individuals often take advantage of a lack of proper transition. Edgar Lungu has left both the party and his family in confusion, and opportunists are capitalizing on the situation to advance their agendas.





Makebi Zulu, a relative of Esther Lungu, appears to have taken over the funeral arrangements, and one wonders where Lungu’s sons are. I’m shocked to hear #Fredmmembe saying, “Lungu must be buried by friends.” Can we genuinely believe that Mmembe is a true friend of Edgar Lungu? The funeral has now turned into a spectacle.





The agenda to tarnish President Hakainde Hichilemas image didn’t start with Edgar Lungu’s funeral. Fred Mmembe previously used the Post Newspapers to portray HH as a tribalist and a bitter person, but God’s will prevailed. The Patriotic Front – PF did everything possible to stop Hakainde Hichilema, calling him all manner of evil names and dehumanizing him. Despite this, HH became President.





It’s clear that everyone deceiving the late President’s family is driven by selfish motives. We’re aware that this fight won’t cease because of certain individuals behind the PF who’ve lost business after losing elections. If Edgar Lungu had prepared his children to take over, opportunists wouldn’t be hijacking his funeral for political gain. Makebi Zulu is profiteering, just like Lubinda and Nakachinda. Lungu’s funeral has become a means to advance propaganda against President Hakainde Hichilema.





We commend President Hakainde Hichilema for standing strong in the face of organized hatred and propaganda. Just as he prevailed in the past, HH will triumph again. No weapon formed against him will prosper.



Mellbin Simangolwa

Copperbelt Provinc